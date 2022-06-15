Man killed in Manchester after 'simple' argument

An argument between two men at a shop in Williampiece, Hibernia district, Manchester last night turned deadly.

A man identified by the alias Flups died after being chopped.

His attack is being sought by the police.

It is reported that both men were at the shop around 11:30 p.m. when an argument developed about who was more acknowledge about places and who had more exposure to different things.

The dispute escalated and Flups reportedly attacked the other man with a knife, injuring him.

The bleeding man, who is now a suspect in the investigation, reportedly ran from the shop to evade his attacker.

However, Flups reportedly pursued the injured man to his home, where another confrontation ensued.

During the ordeal, Flups sustained chops to the side of his head and later succumbed to his injuries.

- Tamara Bailey

