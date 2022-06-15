Men accused of Manchester robbery caught in Santa Cruz

Quick action by the St Elizabeth police resulted in the arrest of four men within hours of them suspected to have robbed several persons in neighbouring Manchester, today.

A gun was also seized.

The men allegedly carried out an armed robbery in Hatfield district, Manchester about 2:00 p.m., a police statement this evening said. There were no further details of the incident.

Cops in St. Elizabeth received information and shortly after intercepted a Nissan AD Waggon that the men were reportedly travelling in on the Santa Cruz main road in the parish.

The police arrested all four occupants.

During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm pistol and items including cellphones allegedly stolen from the individuals in Manchester were recovered.

The suspects are from Spanish Town addresses in St. Catherine, the police say.

