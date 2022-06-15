Policeman and girlfriend freed of sex crimes

A policeman and his girlfriend, who were accused of the sexual assault of a woman at their apartment, were on Tuesday freed in the Home Circuit Court.

The trial could not proceed as the woman did not turn up for court.

The court was informed that the complainant expressed that she had moved on with her life since the alleged 2016 incident and was no longer interested in the case.

The court was also told that her lack of interest was not because of any threats or inducement.

As a result, Constable Michael Brown, 36, who is based at the Hunt's Bay Police Station, was freed of rape and his girlfriend Natoya Thompson was freed of aiding and abetting rape.

The woman, then age 22, in May 2016, had reported to the police that after attending a party with the policeman and his girlfriend she was invited back to their apartment after feeling drowsy from a drink she was served at the event by one the accused.

She had reported that the policeman's girlfriend lured her into a compromising position while at their home.

It was alleged that the policeman was aided by his girlfriend who readily handed him a condom to commit the act of rape.

The policeman and his girlfriend were subsequently arrested and charged.

Both accused through their lawyers, Peter Champagnie QC for the policeman, and Caprice Morrison for the woman, had strongly denied the allegations.

In the case of the policeman, he had asserted that the act was by consent.

