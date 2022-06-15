Sentencing postponed for Jamaican policewoman on drug charges in US

Jamaican cop Shelian Allen who smuggled over 1,000 grams of cocaine into the United States will have to wait another six weeks to hear her punishment.

Allen was scheduled to be sentenced today.

However, the sentencing hearing was postponed until July 27 in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US authorities confirmed.

Allen, an 18-year veteran of the Jamaican police force, faces up to 40 years in prison.

As part of her guilty plea, entered in April, she admitted that the drugs were on and inside her body when she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 3 on a flight from Montego Bay.

In total, Allen had over 1,000 grams of cocaine when she entered the US: about 200 in her vagina, about 143 grams in her bra, and about 690 grams inside her stomach.

Allen is also facing allegations in the US State of Wisconsin that she is the leader of a lottery scamming syndicate that fleeced 20 mainly elderly Americans out of US$1.69 million.

