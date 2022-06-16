Cocaine and ammunition seized in St James, woman in custody

Investigators from the Narcotics Division are probing the seizure of approximately 24 pounds of cocaine and a quantity of 9mm rounds of ammunition during an anti-narcotics operation in Goodwill District, St. James on Wednesday.

One woman was taken into custody.

According to police reports, at about 6:00 p.m. a Toyota Prado motor car was intercepted at a premises after attempts to elude the police failed.

During a search of the vehicle, 10 rectangular shaped packages containing cocaine were found inside the trunk.

A search of the premises occupied by the female, who was the occupant of the vehicle, resulted in a number of magazines and twelve 9mm cartridges being found inside a bedroom.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of US$550,000.

The vehicle was also seized.

