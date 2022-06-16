Thu | Jun 16, 2022

Cocaine and ammunition seized in St James, woman in custody

Published:Thursday | June 16, 2022 | 8:17 PM
During a search of the vehicle, 10 rectangular shaped packages containing cocaine were found inside the trunk.

Investigators from the Narcotics Division are probing the seizure of approximately 24 pounds of cocaine and a quantity of 9mm rounds of ammunition during an anti-narcotics operation in Goodwill District, St. James on Wednesday.

One woman was taken into custody.

According to police reports, at about 6:00 p.m. a Toyota Prado motor car was intercepted at a premises after attempts to elude the police failed.

A search of the premises occupied by the female, who was the occupant of the vehicle, resulted in a number of magazines and twelve 9mm cartridges being found inside a bedroom.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of US$550,000.

The vehicle was also seized.

