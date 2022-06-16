Construction worker killed in St Thomas

A construction worker was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon in York, St Thomas.

He is 34-year-old Rupert Miller of a Seaforth address in the parish.

It is reported that about 2:30 p.m., Miller was among a group of construction workers building a perimeter wall along the York Main Road when men armed with guns came up.

The men opened fire, hitting Miller multiple times.

He died on the spot.

The St Thomas Police are probing the murder.

Miller's death has moved the parish's murder tally to 17.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

