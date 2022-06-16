Consumers encouraged to keep receipts during hurricane season

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is advising the public to be wise when making purchases and to keep copies of receipts during the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“Each year the Consumer Affairs Commission does a survey just to get baseline price information on critical items like hardware items, candles and batteries, that in the event there is a natural disaster, we would have some reference points we can see. So, we ask persons to keep their receipts as they purchase during this time of the year, so in the event we need to investigate, they can help us with our investigations,” noted Dolsie Allen, chief executive officer (CEO) of the CAC.

She stated that changes in prices of critical items are not always cases of price gouging or excessive pricing, but are sometimes influenced by other factors.

Allen also provided advice on the purchasing of non-perishable food items for use in the event that the country is impacted by a weather system this season.

“Ensure, especially when we are purchasing food stock, that you look at the expiry date to ensure that you are not purchasing products that you cannot keep for the next two or three months. Not many of us have money to do bulk buying, so as you go to the supermarket on a weekly or monthly basis, pick up one or two items that you will need in the event of a hurricane,” the CEO urged.

Allen also encouraged persons to check their insurance policies to ensure they are up to date, and heed the information shared in the media during the hurricane season.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began on June 1, is expected to be above normal in activity.

The CAC also recommends checking and repairing roofs and hurricane shutters; trimming the branches of overhanging trees; and having a stocked first-aid kit on hand.

