Corporate Hands | JN Foundation awards champions

Shanna Kaye Wright Vaughn (right), lead – Youth and Education Programmes, JN Foundation, congratulates winners of the National Child Committee Competition on the theme ‘Listen Up! Children’s Voices Matter’. The winners were presented with tablets by the JN Foundation. The presentation was made to the children at the Pickney Party Awards recently at the Institute of Jamaica. From left: Atara Robinson, first-place winner in the age six-nine category; Sanique Hunt, first-place winner in the age 10-12 category; and Olivia Russell, second-place winner in the age 13-17 category. JN Foundation was a sponsor of the Child Month activities which were celebrated in May.