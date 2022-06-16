Corporate Hands | Jones Town father gets Best Dressed treat

Carlington Foster (left), a resident of Jones Town, receives a Best Dressed Chicken gift basket from Percival White, Best Dressed representative. The presentation was made last Saturday at the Jones Town Primary School during the second in a series of social services and recruitment fairs hosted by the Joy Town Community Development Foundation. Foster was one of the fathers from the area who signed up to participate in the Foundation’s Positive Parenting for Advancement project to be held over one year to benefit residents of Hannah Town, Denham Town and Jones Town.