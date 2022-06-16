Corporate Hands | Joy Town Community Development Foundation brings positive vibes

Leader of the Opposition and member of parliament for St Andrew South Mark Golding (second right) joins Major Richard Cooke (right), president of the Joy Town Community Development Foundation, at the NIS booth at the Jones Town Primary School last Saturday. It was the second in a series of social services and recruitment fairs being hosted by the Joy Town Community Development Foundation to bring public awareness to the foundation’s Positive Parenting for Advancement project to be held in Hannah Town, Jones Town and Denham Town, over the next year.