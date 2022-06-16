Corporate Hands | NCBF partnership reaps benefit for NMHS

Roxanneaha Mason (fourth right), president of the Norman Manley High School (NMHS) Key Club, was on hand to accept a donation from Camille Dunstan (fourth left), NCB Foundation (NCBF) representative, and Nariesha Murray-Graham (third left), president of Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect. The NCBF, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect, made the donation to assist with the purchase of equipment for the school’s computer lab. The contribution in keeping with the foundation’s focus on enabling digital transformation and the Kiwanis’ Tech-4-Kids Tablet/Computer Drive. Sharing the moment (from left) are Roncell Brooks, NMHS senior vice-principal; Andrew Samuels, SLP Committee chair for Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect; Adaire Powell-Broan, NMHS principal; Shaneen Johnson-Campbell, Key Club faculty adviser; and Suzette Powell-Douglas, NMHS vice-principal.