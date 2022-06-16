Crime trending down in Portland, say police

Despite an increase in murders across Jamaica, commanding officer for the Portland police division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, is maintaining that the north eastern parish is still the safest place to do business, live, and raise a family.

Chin pointed out that the good, but professional relationship between the police and citizens of Portland has allowed for a safer environment and has been bearing fruits, especially the period 2021 to present day, resulting in all major crimes trending down.

According to Chin, the clear-up rate for major crimes, including rape, murder, burglary, aggravated assault, and shooting, is at 100 per cent, which he said is pleasantly shocking when compared to other parishes that are grappling with the crime wave.

“We continue to catch the attention of the rest of Jamaica, as it is not normal for a division, especially over a six-month period, to have a clear-up rate of one hundred per cent in serious and major crimes,” said the superintendent.

Chin added that such a clear-up rate has never happened in the history of Jamaica and that it speaks volumes to what he described as “the excellent relationship between the people of Portland and the police”, who he said are trusted with the awesome responsibility to serve, protect, and to reassure.

“Portland still remains the safest parish. To-date we have five murders on record, with the closest parish to us having gone about 16 murders. I have set a target to end 2022 with less than ten murders and this we hope to achieve with help from our citizens,” he added.

According to police data, compared to the corresponding period last year, Portland has seen reductions in major crime, including aggravated assault, where there is a decrease of 83 per cent; robbery has decreased by 63 per cent; breaking and entering decreasing by 40 per cent; shooting has decreased by 83 per cent; cases of larceny decreasing by 25 per cent; and murder by 17 per cent.

The police are also keeping a close watch on some of the crime hot-spots in Portland, including Manchioneal, Shrewsbury, Nonsuch and Buff Bay.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

