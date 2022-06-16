Earth Today | Jamaicans encouraged to plant trees

THE FORESTRY Department continues to encourage Jamaicans to support the initiative to plant three million trees in three years that is now in its final year.

“Tree planting is an investment in our environment for the future and something that every Jamaican should participate in. In addition to being an essential food source, trees and shrubs improve soil and water conservation, store carbon, moderate local climate by providing shade, regulate temperature extremes, increase wildlife habitat and improve the land’s capacity to adapt to climate change,” noted Conservator of Forests and Chief Executive Officer for the Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, speaking ahead of Labour Day this year.

“I want to encourage all Jamaicans to plant at least one tree as their investment in the future,” he added.

The Forestry Department, meanwhile, is enhancing its distribution activities to ensure that all Jamaicans will have access to tree seedlings. Persons interested in accessing seedlings from the Forestry Department are invited to visit any of its locations.