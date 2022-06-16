Earth Today | An ocean treat

STUDENTS FROM Broughton Primary School in Westmoreland were recently treated to a day of fun involving the ocean, as part of an offering from the Sandals and Beaches resorts in Negril, done for World Oceans Day earlier this month.

Among other things, they were given a glass-bottom boat tour while being engaged in talks about the benefits of the ocean and the importance of taking care of water bodies and coral reefs.

World Oceans Day was celebrated on June 8 under the theme 'Revitalisation: Collective action for the ocean'.