Thu | Jun 16, 2022

Earth Today | An ocean treat

Published:Thursday | June 16, 2022 | 12:09 AM
Grade four students (from left) Akayla Forrester, Tessania Tulsie and Sonia Spence from Broughton Primary School, Westmoreland, share bright smiles for the camera as they head out to sea with the Beaches Negril watersports team for a boat tour and lessons
Kids Camp Counsellor at Beaches Negril Pollyanna Wallace assists Amari Malcolm from Broughton Primary School in painting the starfish he saw at sea on his glass-bottom boat tour with the Sandals Negril and Beaches Negril teams.
STUDENTS FROM Broughton Primary School in Westmoreland were recently treated to a day of fun involving the ocean, as part of an offering from the Sandals and Beaches resorts in Negril, done for World Oceans Day earlier this month.

Among other things, they were given a glass-bottom boat tour while being engaged in talks about the benefits of the ocean and the importance of taking care of water bodies and coral reefs.

World Oceans Day was celebrated on June 8 under the theme 'Revitalisation: Collective action for the ocean'.