Four more charged in $46M JMMB bank fraud

Four of the five additional persons held recently in connection with a cyber scheme that fleeced $46 million from an account at Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) bank after gaining access to sensitive personal data, have been charged.

Those charged are Sophia Dobson, 48, and 28-year-old Racquel Morrison, both unemployed of Caladium Crescent, Kingston 11, along with 23-year-old Jahsean Brown, also unemployed of Penwood Crescent, and Everald McKenzie, 25, warehouse supervisor of a Waltham Avenue address.

They are each charged with various counts of engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, facilitating a transaction involving criminal property, simple larceny, unauthorised access to computer data and conspiracy to defraud.

The other suspect is in police custody awaiting legal representation.

Three other beneficiaries from the scheme who were similarly charged in May 2022 are currently before the courts.

They are Stashanie Smellie, 35, cashier of Sarah Street, Kingston 4; Kehoe Hibbert, 42, unemployed of Myrie Avenue, Kingston; and Timera Whyte, 25, unemployed of a Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 address.

They were apprehended in a series of joint operations led by the Financial Investigations Division (FID), officers attached to the Constabulary Financial Unit (CFU), members of the Counter Terrorism & Organised Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) and members of the St Andrew South Police Division.

The operations stemmed from a report made to FID in March 2022 by JMMB concerning a case of Unauthorised Access of Computer Data and Simple Larceny on behalf of their client, who provided a statement to the police.

The victim indicated that over the period February 15-25, 2022, over 40 wire transfers were executed on his account without his knowledge.

The monies were transferred to the bank accounts of over 30 individuals.

Investigations revealed that most of the receiving accounts were registered to persons mainly residing in the St. Andrew South Police Division.

The evidence indicates that the victim's account was compromised by the fraudsters who were able to change certain security credentials.

This resulted in the creation of an online banking profile for the victim, which ultimately created access to his account and was emptied over a 10-day period.

- Andre Williams

