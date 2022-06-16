JPS hits 105,000-mark in LED streetlights

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that some 105,000 High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lights have been converted to Light Emitting Diode (LED) streetlights.

This is a milestone for the company in its implementation of the project.

“We are thrilled to see the improved levels of lighting across the country. It is a benefit to businesses, pedestrians, nightlife, security and much more. We are certainly happy to be making a vital contribution to improving the quality of lives of our fellow Jamaicans,” said Senior Vice President for Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett.

“We are also happy that the savings realised from the completion of this project will allow the Government of Jamaica to expand its streetlight programme, into other communities,” added Jarrett.

Noting that there are more HPS lights across the country to be converted, JPS says this process has started and the company is projecting to complete this clean-up exercise by the end of 2023, as an extension to the streetlight conversion project.

Meanwhile, the JPS is seeking to clarify that there are a number of major corridors across the island which are the responsibility of the National Works Agency (NWA) and not the light and power company.

The roadways for which the NWA has responsibility are: the Elegant Corridor in St James (the Montego Bay Airport Roundabout to Iberostar Hotel); Bogue Road; Dunrobin to Molynes Intersection; Liguanea to Lady Musgrave; Michael Manley Boulevard; Molynes Road intersection to Six Miles (Washington Boulevard); Papine to Liguanea; Trafalgar Road; and Harbour View East environs.

JPS says talks are currently underway with the NWA for the transfer of ownership and responsibility over to the company.

