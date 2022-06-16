Neita-Garvey is back and Damion Crawford takes education in revised shadow cabinet

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has revised his shadow cabinet with Natalie Neita-Garvey back in the fold and Senator Damion Crawford taking over as the new spokesperson on education.

The inclusion of Neita-Garvey, the Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Central, is being seen in the party as an effort to heal following the fallout over the elections loss in 2020 and subsequent internal fights.

The former Cabinet Minister is now the spokesperson on local government, community development and sports, as well as Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House.

Senator Crawford will now cover education, training and competitiveness, taking over from Dr Angela Brown Burke who has been sent to labour and social security.

Crawford was previously assigned entertainment and culture.

Other notable changes include Phillip Paulwell returning as Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, replacing Anthony Hylton.

Senator Donna Scott-Mottley has kept her justice portfolio to which she will now join information. Her deputy is former MP Raymond Pryce.

Economist Dr Andre Haughton and Patricia Duncan Sutherland, losers in the last national polls, complete the trio of deputy spokespersons.

The changes are coming months before the party's annual conference in September where Golding is seeking to project greater levels of unity.

Hylton and Scott-Mottley are the representatives from the Opposition on the Government's Constitutional Reform Committee.

FULL LIST:

1. Mark Golding, MP - Leader of the Opposition & Defence

2. Julian Robinson, MP - Finance & Planning

3. Lisa Hanna, MP,Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade

4. Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, Information & Justice; Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate

5. Natalie Neita-Garvey, MP - Local Government, Community Development & Sports

6. Senator Peter Bunting - National Security; Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate

7. Phillip Paulwell, MP - Energy & Mining

8. Senator Damion Crawford - Education, Training & Competitiveness

9. Dr. Angela Brown-Burke, MP - Labour & Social Security

10. Anthony Hylton, MP - Industry, Investment & Global Logistics

11. Dr. Morais Guy, MP - Health & Wellness

12. Lothan Cousins, MP - Agriculture & Water

13. Mikael Phillips, MP - Transport & Works

14. Senator Dr. Floyd Morris - Housing & Sustainable Living

15. Senator Frazer-Binns -Land, Environment & Climate Change

16. Denise Daley, MP - Gender, Culture & Social Transformation

17. Senator Lambert Brown - Public Service

18. Senator Janice Allen -Tourism & Linkages

19. Hugh Graham, MP - Commerce, Science & Technology

20. Senator Gabriela Morris - Youth & Entertainment (and Chairperson of Junior Shadow Cabinet)

Deputy Spokespersons (non-Parliamentary):

1. Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, Gender, Culture & Social Transformation

2. Dr. Andre Haughton, Commerce, Science & Technology (focusing on Entrepreneurship and Innovation)

3. Raymond Pryce, Information

Social Partnership Council: Anthony Hylton

