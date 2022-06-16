PM to brief nation on ‘matters of national importance’ tomorrow morning

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called a virtual press conference for 8:00 am tomorrow to “brief the nation on matters of national importance”.

The announcement was made tonight in a media release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The nation has been grappling with a crime wave, as murders and shootings have escalated.

This week, violence erupted in Spanish Town, St Catherine, disrupting schools, businesses and leading to persons avoiding the old capital.

According to police data, up to June 12, there were 653 murders across the country, a 2.4 per cent increase over last year.

St James only recorded 106 murders, an increase of 34.2 per cent; Westmoreland had 65 murders, a 51.2 per cent increase; and in St Catherine North there were 64 murders, a 39.1 per cent increase. Murders increased by 200 per cent in St Mary.

Jamaica is also facing a cost of living crisis, including rising gas prices.

