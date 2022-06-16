Police recover stolen licensed gun in St Andrew, manhunt on for robbers

The police in the St Andrew South Division are on the hunt for robbers who held up a licensed firearm holder and stole his gun along with money and other valuables.

The man reported that he was on Woodhaven Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when he was robbed by men travelling in a Nissan Latio motor car.

While at the Duhaney Park Police Station making a report, the man received an alert that an ATM transaction was declined from a bank card that was among the items stolen from him.

The police acted on this information and went to the location where the failed transaction was made.

The police reported that on their arrival a motor vehicle was seen and men ran from the car on the approach of the lawmen.

The vehicle was searched and a Colt .45 pistol was recovered as well as keys, a cell phone and other items, according to the police.

The vehicle was also seized by the police.

Investigations are ongoing to find the perpetrators.

