Skellion killed by gunmen

Montego Bay has lost one of its icons to gunmen as the parish of St James continues to bleed relentlessly from over 100 murders since the start of the year.

Clive 'Skellion' Lee – an expert on watches, chains, and wedding rings – is the latest victim of the onslaught being unleashed on the parish.

Lee, 78, who had been a staple in the historic Sam Sharpe Square for decades, was revered for his skills, professionalism, and easy-going manner.

Reports are that he was attacked at his store at about 9 o'clock this morning. He reportedly tussled with the gunmen who shot him in the chest. He died while undergoing surgery at the Cornwall Regional Hospital hours later.

His death has sent shockwaves throughout the city, with many of the town's residents jolted by the reality that a new breed of killers has taken over the town.

Pained by the news of his death, Montegonians have taken to Facebook to express outrage.

“This new generation will allow no honour to legends and stalwarts,” said one social media user this evening.

Lee taught those who came under his tutelage the art of watch-making and those who knew him well speak of how gentle a soul he was.

Lee was an active member of the Christian Businessmen Association years ago. It is not clear if that organisation still exists.

- Janet Silvera

