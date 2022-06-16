St James Police name 10 most wanted men

The police in St James have named 10 of the parish's most wanted men.

Being sought are:

* Tadjay Clarke, otherwise called 'Fat Head', of Salt Spring, who is wanted for a triple murder.

* Christopher Campbell, otherwise called 'Big Foot', of Norwood, who is wanted for a double murder.

* Oshane 'Motumbo' Earle of Lottery and Spring Gardens, who is wanted for murder.

* Kenroy Roach, alias 'Ticka', of Hampton district, who is wanted for murder.

* Romaine Thorpe, otherwise called 'Dutchman', of Lilliput, who is wanted for murder.

* Oran Dunn, alias called 'Mike', of Paradise in Norwood, who is wanted for murder.

* Leon Higgins, alias 'Foota', of Rose Heights, who is wanted for murder.

* Shaquille Brown of William Street in Montego Bay, who is wanted for murder.

* Shane Morgan, otherwise called 'Okay', of Upper Kings Street in Montego Bay, who is wanted for murder.

* Joshua 'Josh' Anderson of Norwood Heights who is wanted for murder.

Commanding officer for St James Superintendent Carlos Russell is appealing to the men to turn themselves in by this afternoon.

He is also appealing to persons who may know the whereabouts of the wanted men or can assist the police with information that could lead to their arrest to come forward.

