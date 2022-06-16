Tyre repairman killed in Manchester
Published:Thursday | June 16, 2022 | 6:21 PM
The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a tyre repairman in the parish.
The deceased has been identified as Charley Taylor, 64, of a May Day address.
Reports are that approximately 6:30am, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police.
Taylor was found lying face down in a pool of blood in his front yard.
There were no visible signs of wounds, according to the police.
- Tamara Bailey
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.