Thu | Jun 16, 2022

Tyre repairman killed in Manchester

Published:Thursday | June 16, 2022 | 6:21 PM
Gladstone Taylor
Reports are that approximately 6:30am, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police. 

The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a tyre repairman in the parish. 

The deceased has been identified as Charley Taylor, 64, of a May Day address.

Reports are that approximately 6:30am, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police. 

Taylor was found lying face down in a pool of blood in his front yard.

There were no visible signs of wounds, according to the police. 

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.