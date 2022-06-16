Tyre repairman killed in Manchester

The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a tyre repairman in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as Charley Taylor, 64, of a May Day address.

Reports are that approximately 6:30am, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police.

Taylor was found lying face down in a pool of blood in his front yard.

There were no visible signs of wounds, according to the police.

- Tamara Bailey

