Unleash Kingston boardwalk’s economic potential, stakeholders tell Gov’t

Now that $1.3 billion has been spent on the recently completed 4.7-metre-wide boardwalk along the Kingston waterfront under the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project, Jamaicans who live and operate in the area are calling on the Government to implement initiatives to unleash its economic potential.

Persons who utilise the area for recreation and work are convinced that the project has the potential to create economic opportunities for Jamaicans. Those with whom The Gleaner spoke, believe new jobs and business opportunities could be created if shops are built to accommodate restaurants and leisure activities along the waterfront.

Ronaldo Hinds, who was about to take a boat ride from Port Royal Street when he was interviewed by The Gleaner, said he hopes to see the stretch come alive and Jamaicans earning more there.

“It would be really good if the area is developed, but I’m concerned about the background and the garrison and thing,” Hinds said on Tuesday.

Deano Leslie, a resident of the area, believes it is a good idea to put restaurants along the stretch, but he had safety concerns, given the proximity of the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre and inner-city communities to the boardwalk.

“It’s a good idea, but at the same time yuh affi have security down yah, so people can feel safe to come down yah and buy dem little food and thing and all a dat; so that a di main thing. From dem have di security, we good,” Leslie told The Gleaner.

FUN THINGS

He added: “I want to see some fun things here, some chill spots and the food and all a dat.”

Jonathon Grant, an American visitor who was seen enjoying the scenery and tranquility of the cool sea breeze along the boardwalk on Tuesday, said the area should not be overcrowded with commercial activities, as it would destroy the aesthetics.

“If you do restaurants, not too much. You still want the beauty of the port, enough where it’s nice, but not too much where you, like, take over everything,” Grant said.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams said on Tuesday at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting that Prime Minister Andrew Holness handed over the responsibilities for maintenance of the new stretch to the municipality.

“It (the handover) says a lot, because it says that confidence is also growing in the municipality … . That space has a lot of potential and as a municipality, we will discuss and see how best we can make that space vibrant and look at the various options for the space. They’re various avenues to take [and] pathways to take,” Williams said.

He said a programme will be put in place to manage the space properly.

The area is currently being used as a path for walking, jogging and exercising, but Williams said the area has greater potential.

“People use it to walk, to exercise and to jog, but we are also exploring a little more on the commercial side. We are looking at probably restaurants and bars; maybe not immediately, but we are exploring (the idea),” he told The Gleaner.

“They’re other works that needs to be done before we get there (development of the area), but that’s the whole vision for the area.”

