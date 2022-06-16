Woman dies after being attacked at her gate in Homestead, Spanish Town

A St Catherine woman has succumbed to her injuries in hospital after being attacked at her gate in the community of Homestead in Spanish Town last night.

Another woman and a one-year-old were grazed by bullets in the shooting.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Nekeisha Pottinger of Pittsburgh Avenue in the community.

Her partner Donald Williams told our news centre that she went to Portmore, St Catherine to visit family members of one of the men whose body was found in an abandoned car in the community of Portmore Villa yesterday.

On her return home, Pottinger was pounced upon at the gate by three gunmen, one of whom opened fire.

She was shot several times in the upper body.

"When I heard the shots I came out and saw her staggering through the gate and [then she] fell. I immediately turn her over and put her in my van and rushed her to the hospital where she died," Williams told The Gleaner.

The distraught man believes his partner's killing is linked to ongoing gang violence that started in the community over a year ago.

- Ruddy Mathison

