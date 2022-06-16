ZOSO clash

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte and Opposition Leader Mark Golding clashed on Tuesday afternoon in Gordon House during a debate to extend the zones of special operations (ZOSOs) across the country.

In his contribution to the debate, Golding highlighted the need for more ZOSOs, even as he raised concern about the latest flare-up of violence among members of the One Order gang in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He said the Opposition wants to see ZOSOs used more extensively in hotspots.

“The crime situation is still very much out of control and the ZOSO is an important aspect of the solution, but it isn’t sufficient,” he said.

TACKLE THE PROBLEM

Digressing, Golding said that the Opposition would only support constitutional methods to tackle the crime problem.

“We have concerns about attempts to abrogate, restrict or otherwise diminish constitutional rights, and so we will always have a problem with those,” he declared.

But when Malahoo Forte rose to support the extension of the ZOSOs, she went against her own utterance and sought to dismiss statements by Golding.

“I will resist responding to the leader, save and except to say to the people of Jamaica that we must not get so presumptuous in thinking that the Government intends to operate outside of the constitutional framework.”

Verbal exchanges across the aisle got heated when Malahoo Forte responded to a sotto voce comment from the Opposition leader.

“It is simply not true to say that. You keep saying it, but it is not borne out by the facts. You don’t speak about track record that is not true. Accuracy matters, and it is important that when you speak in the Parliament, you speak accurately. At least you owe it to the people of Jamaica that are listening,” the legal and constitutional affairs minister charged.

But it was the Cabinet minister’s next comment that irked Golding and caused the spat to escalate. “The tendency to speak inaccurately is not a good one,” Malahoo Forte said of Golding.

A seemingly upset Opposition leader then rose on a point of order, challenging Malahoo Forte’s claims that he was speaking inaccurately.

“Whether it be the letters of resignation by the senators; whether it be the state of emergency that is used as a routine policing tool; whether it be the NIDS Bill; whether it is putting the chief justice on probation when he was appointed, these are all examples that that member has towards our Constitution,” Golding shot back.

The Opposition leader took offence with an alleged remark by Malahoo Forte, who he claimed called him a “suspect”.

“That is unbecoming and unparliamentary,” Golding chided Malahoo Forte.

The minister said that the Government will do what is required lawfully and constitutionally to address the problems facing them. “You tek dat,” a seemingly annoyed Malahoo Forte added.

In her contribution to the Sectoral Debate last week, Malahoo Forte said that persons charged with murder would be denied bail under an amended Bail Act to be tabled in Parliament soon. Her remarks drew much criticism from the legal fraternity and human-rights groups.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com