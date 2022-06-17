Body found on St John's Road in Spanish Town

The body of an unidentified man was discovered this morning by residents along St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He's believed to be in his 30s.

Preliminary reports suggest the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped along St John's Road.

The area has been cordoned off by police investigators.

- Ruddy Mathison

