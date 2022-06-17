Fri | Jun 17, 2022

Decomposed body found on beach along Palisadoes in Kingston

Published:Friday | June 17, 2022 | 11:17 AM
Investigators probing the discovery of a man's body along a beach in Kingston on June 17, 2022. - Andre Williams photo.

A decomposed body of a man was found along a beach on Palisadoes Road in Kingston this morning.

The discovery was made about 8 o'clock by a passerby.

The corpse is in an advanced state of decomposition. 

Investigators have cordoned off the scene and are combing the area for clues.

- Andre Williams

