Decomposed body found on beach along Palisadoes in Kingston
Published:Friday | June 17, 2022 | 11:17 AM
A decomposed body of a man was found along a beach on Palisadoes Road in Kingston this morning.
The discovery was made about 8 o'clock by a passerby.
The corpse is in an advanced state of decomposition.
Investigators have cordoned off the scene and are combing the area for clues.
- Andre Williams
