Decomposed body found on beach along Palisadoes in Kingston

A decomposed body of a man was found along a beach on Palisadoes Road in Kingston this morning.

The discovery was made about 8 o'clock by a passerby.

The corpse is in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators have cordoned off the scene and are combing the area for clues.

- Andre Williams

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

