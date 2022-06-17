Man in custody over slashing of brother’s throat in Rock Hall, St Andrew

The brother accused of using a knife to cut the throat of his elder sibling in Rock Hall, St Andrew on Tuesday is now in police custody.

St Andrew North police confirmed that the accused was held on Thursday.

He was arrested by cops attached to the Red Hills Police.

A longstanding domestic dispute between the two brothers turned physical near their Town Road home after an incident of stone-throwing.

The dispute reportedly stems from the younger brother's seeming desire to obtain a property owned by his older brother.

The injured sibling reportedly received eight stitches.

On Tuesday, the police told The Gleaner that the accused man was known to them.

He had reportedly been in and out of custody for several run-ins with the law.

