Persons traversing St Catherine urged to travel with IDs, expect delays due to SOE

Residents and persons who travel through the parish of St Catherine are being urged by the security forces to have a valid form of identification on them at all times.

The security forces say this is important as there are heightened operational activities in the parish arising from the declaration of the State of Public Emergency in the parish today.

Persons are also being alerted to be on the lookout for increased vehicular checkpoints.

When approaching these operational areas, motorists are encouraged to slow down and roll down their all windows.

At nighttime, motorists should turn on their roof lights.

The security forces are reminding motorists of their duty in law to stop when requested to do so.

In addition, persons are being advised of the possibility of delays in the areas where vehicular checkpoints are set up, and as such, they should exercise patience and plan accordingly.

