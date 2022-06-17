Professor Wayne McLaughlin - Dedicated to the field of science

CATEGORY: Science & Technology

After dedicating over 40 years to research and development in Jamaica, Professor Wayne McLaughlin, lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, was very surprised upon being informed that he was selected for the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2021.

McLaughlin will be awarded in the category of Science and Technology for his role in democratising access to forensics and paternity testing; as well as access to cannabis and COVID-19 testing, allowing for better efficiencies and better customer service.

McLaughlin, who has given 33 years of service in the Department of Basic Medical Sciences in the Faculty of Medicine at The UWI, did not even know he was nominated, but is grateful that someone thought him worthy of such an honour.

“This is quite a privilege and an honor, of course, to get The Gleaner Award for 2021 for science,” McLaughlin said.

“It feels good to know that you’re being recognised for the hard work and dedication that you have put in over the years, in not just doing the science yourself, but to make sure you train graduate students to be at a level that they can function as a scientist.”

His entire career, spanning 42 years, has been spent working solely in the field of science in Jamaica.

McLaughlin was born in Falmouth, Trelawny, but grew up in various communities in the western part of the island.

He attended Rusea’s High School, then moved on to Cornwall College for sixth form.

He went to the University of Waterloo in Canada in 1974 and pursued a four-year Bachelors degree programme in microbiology, based on inspiration from his educators in high school.

Although encouraged to journey to a First-World country with a better standard of living, McLaughlin’s heart was in Jamaica, so he knew he had to return home.

After returning, he knew it was the right decision.

“Coming back to Jamaica, continuing in that area, I ended up at the Bureau of Standards in the microbiology department and then from there, I went to the Scientific Research Council,” McLaughlin explained.

He then joined the UWI in 1989 as a biochemistry lecturer.

Currently, the director of the Caribbean Genetics (CARIGEN) that does DNA testing, McLaughlin has remained at the UWI because of his love to educate youth who also have a love for science.

He said he loves seeing students flourish, especially his PhD students who are assisting with nation-building.

Outside of academics, McLaughlin is the father of two lovely children, Ethan and Elise, and a committed husband to Pamela. He has been married for 18 years.

His daily motivation is going to work and seeing things get done, especially managing the science graduate programme at The UWI, Mona.

INTERESTING FACTS

• Professor Wayne McLaughlin has a special love for photography.

• He likes plants/horticulture.

• Cycling is a hobby of his.

• He loves music.

• The professor is a lover of nature.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS

• Professor Wayne McLaughlin has two Fulbright Fellows.

• He was awarded the Silver Musgrave Award for Science.

• He earned The Gleaner Award for Science.

• He was given the National Commission of Science and Technology Award.

• The professor was nominated twice for the Best Scientific Work and Scientist by the Scientific Research Council.

BUCKET LIST

Professor McLaughlin’s wish is to one day travel to:

• South Africa

• Africa

• Egypt

• Dubai