Vendors in Spanish Town out, but still shaken by gun violence

The streets of Spanish Town in St Catherine were buzzing with sellers and commuters on Friday morning, as was customary before the outbreaks of gun violence earlier this week.

Businesses were forced to close on Wednesday following a brazen daylight attack on Tuesday in the market district that resulted in three people being killed, prompting the security forces to impose a 48-hour curfew.

Vendors who ventured out in the area admitted to just working until half-day and then returned home, terrified of the worst.

It was a different picture today with businesses and vendors out in full force.

This came as Prime Minister Andrew Holness today declared a State of Public Emergency for the parish of St Catherine.

The security measure, which gives military personnel and the police greater authority to search and arrest, can only be in effect for 14 days and requires the consent of both Houses of Parliament.

Despite the increase in lawlessness and opposing gangs engaging in gun violence, some vendors along French Street, Oxford and Burke roads told The Gleaner that they couldn't afford to stay out of business.

“Nuff [vendors] no come out [yesterday], but it nuh bad still. We only know that we have life and we still can go on but me nah go mek tru dem (gunmen) mek me stay home and nuh get no food and pay my bills,” a market vendor said.

However, some stated that the attack and the piercing sounds of gunshots that rang out near the local market had left them shaken.

One fruit and vegetable vendor told The Gleaner that today was her first day returning outside since the attack on Tuesday.

She said that despite the return, she did not know how long she would be out on the streets.

“From me look ‘roun and look ‘round, ah gone me gone [because] with the condition of the situation you mind not at ease, you nuh know so me nah stay out too late,” she said.

- Asha Wilks

