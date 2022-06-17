Wanted man captured and illegal gun seized in Gregory Park, Portmore

A wanted man was arrested and an illegal gun was seized by the police in the Gregory Park area of Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

Head of operations for the St Catherine South Police division Superintendent Hopton Nicholson says he was apprehended during a cordon and search operation.

Nicholson said the man was a person of interest who figured prominently in a number of criminal activities in the division in recent times.

"We will be using the emergency powers to full effect to address acts of criminality while we maintain the rights of all concerns," Nicholson said.

A State of Public Emergency was today declared for the parish of St Catherine.

The Gregory Park community has figured in the police blotters with murders and shootings.

On Wednesday, two bodies were found in a parked vehicle in the area.

The matter is still being investigated.

- Rasbert Turner

