Ammunition seized in St Andrew, man charged and teen in custody

The police are reporting the seizure of a magazine with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition along Distribution Boulevard in St Andrew and the arrest and charge of a man.

Thirty-five-year-old Headley Ennis of Chester Avenue, Kingston 11 has been charged with illegal possession of ammunition and assault at common law.

The police say Ennis and a teen boy were accosted in relation to the incident which happened on Friday.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., lawmen received information that a man was seen chasing another with a firearm.

The police were summoned and, on their arrival, Ennis and the teen were apprehended.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Both were searched and the magazine with the ammunition was found in Ennis' possession, according to the police.

They were taken into custody where Ennis was charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.