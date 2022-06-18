Decomposing body found in St Catherine

A decomposing body was today found in bushes near the Caymanas entrance to the North-South Highway in St Catherine.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The discovery was made by passersby who raised an alarm.

The police were called to the scene and the body was removed to the morgue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.