‘Family Food Battle’ showdown continues today on TVJ

Food lovers and those looking for creativity and high drama in the kitchen are in for an amazing treat with week after week of delicious, fun, mouth-watering cook-offs on the new series ‘Family Food Battle’.

This exciting series started on Television Jamaica (TVJ) on June 12 and continues every Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Each week, ‘Family Food Battle’ will feature two families across Jamaica in a friendly but fiercely competitive cook-off, with teams competing for a cash prize of $50,000 weekly. At the beginning of the competition, participating families will be given a ‘mystery box’ chock full of local ingredients that they must transform into delicious meals within 90 minutes.

The choice of dishes will be completely up to the contestants and will be judged based on taste, creativity, originality, teamwork, and presentation. Judging will be done by hosts Chef Andre Sewell and Chef Samantha George, who will trek across the island to monitor preparation and savour the dishes.

Sewell, a popular Jamaican chef, has been a trusted palate behind a number of local and international cuisines and believes a good cook must be able to work under pressure, improvise, and be creative with whatever ingredients are on hand. He said the families should be able to think and cook outside of the box and challenge certain conventions so that their food stands out – and with flavour!

George, another sought-after Jamaican chef, is also a culinary content developer, food photographer, content creator, and an expert on just about anything food-related. She has been writing eBooks and spreading love of food across the globe.

‘Family Food Battle’ promises to capture the attention of every viewer, food lovers, and critiques alike, while at the same time enjoying the variety of personalities that the families will present week after week.

HEATED

While it promises to be a half-hour of heated rivalry, family drama, good choices, bad choices, and the unexpected, this new realty show is more than just fun, drama, and winnings. It is about giving viewers invaluable knowledge on how to use select ingredients to make a complete meal, how to eat on a low budget, and how to make the simplest of foods into tasty and nutritious meals for the entire family. The show will capture families from lower, middle- and high-income families – bringing the food battle into every home with class and laughter!

“No one is exempt from ‘Family Food Battle’,” creator and executive producer and the chief executive officer of Absolut Ventures Ltd, Alrick McKenzie, said. “It is a family show that can be enjoyed by every family in Jamaica and beyond as they watch other families go up against each other in the kitchen. There will be much drama, tension, and debates as these families battle each other to see who can come out with the best meal! It is definitely a must watch!”

McKenzie is the creator of several television shows, including ‘The Alrick McKenzie Show’, ‘The Love Zone’, ‘Sweet Bake Challenge’, ‘Mix It Bartender Challenge’, the ‘Freestyle Football Reality Show’, and the ‘Gillette Honour Role,’ among others. He has also produced more than 200 radio and television commercials aired locally and internationally.

The 26 families who will be showcasing their culinary talents on‘Family Food Battle’ were chosen from across the island after a rigorous behind-the-scenes audition process.

Family Food Battle is sponsored by Lasco, Seprod Limited , Lillan Limited, Spur Tree Spices Jamaica Limited, Toyota,and PA Benjamins Manufacturing Company.