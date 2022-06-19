The Father’s Blessing

Rev Dwight Fletcher

The Bible tells us to “Honour your father and mother”– which is the first commandment with a promise – “so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.” Ephesians 6:2 (NIV). There is a promise with this command, and not honouring our father and mother is a sure way of bringing crosses in our lives. The problem is that worldwide, we are more practised at honouring our mothers but not our fathers, and that needs to change.

TIME magazine wrote: “More than virtually any other factor, a biological father’s presence … will determine the child’s success and happiness.” Dads are very important for their children. Something as simple as their words can affect their children’s future for either good or evil. Fathers need to speak loving words of approval and acceptance, words that encourage, inspire, and motivate their children to reach for new heights. When fathers do that, they are speaking blessings and God’s favour into their lives. This allows children to be assured, confident, and whole. It sets them up for success and gives them courage.

The challenge is that culturally, we have learned to be harsh and critical with children, nit-picking, and easily finding fault with whatever they are doing. We say things like, “Why can’t you get better grades? You can’t do anything right, can you?” We mean well, but our negative words cause our children to lose the sense of value that God has placed within them. Some of us had parents who believed that saying negative things was the way to get positive or good results from children. It was their way of encouraging us.

However, it has resulted in many adults who struggle with low self-esteem, who are always looking for affection and approval because of their fathers’ lack of affirmation and attention. Fathers have something to give their children that no other person can give. Other people can tell them how good and great they are, but when the father says it, it carries a different weight.

One of the highest honours placed on men in the Scriptures is the title of father. The title and role of father is so important to God that He calls Himself ‘Father’. So when He passes that name to anyone, it is important. There is blessing that fathers carry for their children that no one else can, just like the blessing that God the Father brings to the world that no one else can. Fathers have a special God-given authority to bless their children. Every time fathers affirm their children (I love you, I’m proud of you, you’re doing great) they release strength, value, confidence, security, and blessing that propel their children towards their destiny.

This affirmation is so important that we see it in the life of Jesus (God the Son), in the account of His baptism. Jesus was fully God when He was on Earth, but He was also fully man, so He needed what all humans needed. He needed, like all children, His Father’s blessing, and affirmation. Even though God the Father must have affirmed Him privately at other times, at Jesus’ baptism, He does it publicly. God the Father timed it to launch Jesus into His ministry. He was setting Jesus on fire for His destiny. Jesus was 30 years old, which tells us that regardless of age, children still benefit from their father’s blessing and affirmation. It is a strategic piece of the puzzle for ‘children’ at any age to fulfil destiny, and they need it. If Jesus needed it, how much more do we need it

Ask God how to bless your children today, and watch what happens.