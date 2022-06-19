'Fathers Read Too’ mural unveiled in Kingston

As the nation celebrates fathers, the Ministry of Education and Youth today launched a new campaign to encourage fathers to read to their children.

The 'Fathers Read Too' initiative today saw the unveiling of a mural in downtown, Kingston depicting that message.

The programme is funded by the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the mural was painted by Anthony Smith.

The mural has components such as the Agapanthus, commonly known as the Lily of the Nile, which is a magical and medicinal plant that only blooms in June, the month when Father's Day is recognised.

The wall space, which is located along Church Street, was provided by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams said the municipality is trying to use the arts to promote history and culture and hopefully commerce in the future.

“In a few years, all of this will change. That is our vision… to create new life in the capital city,” Williams said.

In endorsing the mural, he charged that it is far better to read a book than watch a video as reading better nurtures the imaginary faculties of children.

“As we celebrate our fathers today all across the nation, we at the Ministry of Education and Youth are making a call to action. We're calling for our fathers, especially those with you young children, to begin a habit of reading to and with your children, if you don't already do so,” said Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams.

She continued, “Reading together brings comfort and reassurance, confidence and security, relaxation and happiness to your children.”

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.