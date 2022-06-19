Gun found under old truck in Spanish Town

A police team on Saturday seized a firearm with a magazine and three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Valdez Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m., cops were in the area when a Intra-tec sub-machine gun, a magazine and three 9mm rounds of ammunition were found under an old truck.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

“We will be taking a zero-tolerance to crime of any form within the division," said Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers of the St Catherine North Police division.

The seizure brings to 83 the number of guns recovered in the division since the start of 2022, representing a 28 percent increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

