Jamaican-American Alison Smith sworn in as first black female president of Broward County Bar Association in Florida

Jamaican-American attorney Alison Smith made history on Saturday when she was sworn in as the first black female president of the 97-year-old Broward Bar Association in Florida.

Smith is from Black River, St Elizabeth and lived in Mandeville, Manchester before migrating to the United States.

She attended Manchester High School and graduated from Nova University and Nova University School of Law in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, Smith practices in the areas of labour and employment and municipal and appellate law, representing both private and public entities.

She is the attorney for several cities in South Florida, representing them in labour and employment issues.

Smith has instituted several programmes in South Florida to inspire young people to achieve their goals and has won numerous awards for her support to the South Florida and the South Florida legal communities.

Her barrier-breaking achievement is monumental in an occupation that is overwhelmingly white and overwhelmingly male.

“This historic moment is not lost on me,” said Smith during her acceptance speech.

Some 4.7 percent of lawyers in America are black and only 2.8 percent of equity partners in law firms are black women.

In America where black women face the intersectionality of being both female and black, Smith's rise to the top of the predominantly white organisation is all the more significant.

A brilliant lawyer who is outspoken, innovative, cheerful and strong all at the same time is how Smith is described.

The swearing-in was part of a gala staged by the voluntary Broward Bar Association at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Ft Lauderdale Beach and African-American Judge Michael Robinson, in his remarks, commented that he was happy to be at the event to celebrate Smith, but remembers that he could not go to Fort Lauderdale Beach across the street because of the colour of his skin.

It was a poignant comment that resonated with the Jamaican-Americans in attendance, most of whom migrated to the US after segregation was outlawed.

Smith will be running the nearly 4,000-member strong voluntary organisation with 19 committees.

She is the mother of twin girls and caregiver for her 100-year-old grandmother who attended the gala.

The Jamaican-American legal fraternity came out in full force to celebrate Smith with past presidents of the Caribbean Bar Association, of which she was president from 2012-2013, cheering on their colleague – who ensures at every engagement that it is known that she is Jamaican-American.

Broward County Florida is home to thousands of Jamaicans, many of whom live in cities such as Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes and Sunrise and whose cities have Jamaican-American elected officials.

It was a night for Jamaicans to be delighted with a fellow immigrant.

“I am so proud of my friend's accomplishment and she is always true to her roots down to the colours she wore to be sworn in – black, green and gold,” said fellow Jamaican-American attorney Schuyler Smith.

