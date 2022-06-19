RGD providing complimentary birth certificate registrations to 50 fathers

Fifty fathers who want to add their names to their children's birth certificates are to be provided with complimentary registrations by the Registrar General's Department (RGD).

In observance of Fathers' Day, the RGD will be undertaking a 'Status Day' promotion on Monday, June 20.

RGD CEO Charlton McFarlane indicated that the complimentary registrations will be given to the first five applicants at each of its 10 locations across the island.

For the registration to be complete, fathers must fill out an Addition of Father's Particulars/Status form, which can be accessed on the RGD's website at www.rgd.gov.jm, or any of its offices.

The form must be completed by both parents in the presence of a Justice of the Peace or Notary Public.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To verify that the father is “who he says he is”, he will need to provide a valid government-issued identification and the child's birth certificate, in addition to the completed application form that is to be submitted to the RGD, McFarlane informed.

Once the application has been submitted, it will be processed, and a new birth certificate issued to the applicant within seven to 10 business days or within six weeks.

Excluding the complimentary registrations that will be issued, all other applicants must pay a fee of $3,500, if the new birth certificate is required within seven to 10 days, or $1,500 if it is required within six weeks.

McFarlane is appealing to fathers to take advantage of the opportunity being presented to them.

“It is not sufficient to only say that you are the father. It is of great importance to know that your status as a father is legally documented. No father wants their children to suffer or to be treated less than. We know that when a child is registered with the information of both parents, then there is greater financial and social protection for the child,” he said.

For further information on the promotion, persons may visit the RGD's website or call 876-619-1260/ 876-749-0550.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.