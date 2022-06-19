S Hotel management refutes racism, unfair dismissal allegations made by former worker

The management of S Hotel in Montego Bay, St James is rejecting allegations of racism and unfair dismissal made by a former worker.

Matthew Rodney, who was employed as a bartender, made the claims in a video recording of the ordeal, which has gone viral on social media platforms.

Rodney alleged that he was dismissed on unfair grounds.

Responding, Chris Issa of Crissa Enterprises said Rodney had been with his hotel for four weeks and was on probation when he started fraternising with guests.

He said during orientation Rodney was trained on the hotel's mantra of 'Short and Sweet', which meant that socialising with guests is not encouraged.

However, it was reported that on the day he was asked to leave the property, he was seen prancing with trays on his head, putting on a show for two female guests, while leaving the bar unattended.

“He was trying to impress the two guests and I stood there at the bar watching him,” said Issa, who noted that no one else was being served.

In his video, Rodney said he was serving the guests and even gave one of the women something to help with her back.

He insisted that he did not act in an unprofessional manner during his interaction with the guests and asserted that he was being treated unfairly.

Rodney also took issue with how he was spoken to.

Guests who were present during his recording of the ordeal expressed support for Rodney.

In his expletive-laced tirade, he also accused the hotel's management of racism and suggested that the owners are foreigners.

However, Issa, who was born in Jamaica and attended school here, said he has never imported a manager for any of his properties.

“All our managers, including our general manager, are black Jamaicans,” Issa declared, expressing surprise by the statement.

“After carefully reviewing reports regarding an incident that occurred at S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay on June 4, 2022 between team members, one of whom became disgruntled, which involved hotel guests, we are aware of a smear campaign spreading on social media posted recently,” the company said in a post on its Instagram account today.

“We share this public statement denouncing these false accusations in which this former employee has made. He has sent his video to a blogger who continues to spread these vicious and harmful lies about our workforce, our team and community,” it added.

S Hotel said it does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment against any of its employees or guests.

“We uphold our values in building a strong company culture of team members and we are committed to our team, our guests and community. One hundred percent of our team members are Jamaican and every one of our employees are the backbone of our businesses, delivering unparalleled, excellent service, the very essence for which we are highly recognised.”

- Janet Silvera

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.