VOX POP: The most valuable lesson I learnt from my father

ROCHELLE CAMPBELL

From I was a child, living at our home in Lime Hall, St Ann, my dad, Everis Campbell, has always been active in my life. He and my mother have been my number one cheerleaders throughout the years, and I have learned so much from him while growing up. He taught me to be resilient and to remember that I am more than capable of doing anything I put my mind to. With this mindset, I have been able to face many challenges head-on, and always focus on the solution.

Sometimes when I come to him with a problem, he will say, “if you have time to complain, you have time to find a way out.” There are other times when I am being too hard on myself and he encourages me to be patient with myself and with others, understanding that sometimes things just take time, and no amount of fussing will speed it up.

One of the things he has always stressed to me is not to wait on a perfect time. Whether it is simple or complicated, I should not wait for a special occasion to give a gift, wear a dress, or go to a restaurant I like. I must always seize and appreciate the moment.

Dad, I’m grateful for these and so many other lessons you taught me over the years. Happy Father’s Day! I feel 100 per cent blessed to call you Daddy!

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

GABRIELLA RALSTON AND TIFFANI RALSTON

Our father always said that ‘the easy road always ends up more difficult. Hard roads always lead to beautiful destinations’. When you think something is ‘too good to be true’ it more than likely is. The reason many of us take the easy way out of things is that it hides the reality of a situation.

Firstly, believe in the obstacles that are in front of you. Secondly, know the difference between giving up and knowing when you have had enough. And thirdly, you cannot change people to suit your benefits.

Through this lesson, we learnt that hard work pays off and it has been extremely beneficial to us on a day-to-day basis and will continue to mould us. Not taking the easy way out has helped us to grow mentally and physically.

Our father is a loving, genuine and smart guy who emulates the lesson, ‘hard work pays off’.

SHYIAN GORDON

My father, Ian Gordon, always stresses, ‘with hard work comes success’. Sometimes we are too impatient and want everything to happen right away. Patience, hard work and dedication can help us strive to achieve almost anything.

Family for my dad is number one. We spend a lot of time together as family, both at home and at work. At breakfast time, there is always a valuable discussion going on, and it’s important for me and all my siblings to be present. It is like a meeting almost.

A lot of time is spent bonding with my dad in a unique way. After dinner at around 10 p.m., when everyone else is doing homework or watching TV, that’s when we start a new session of work. This time is spent finding ways to improve the businesses we operate, as both China and Japan are waking up.

At this time, the distractions of the constant ringing of cell phones are no more. Together, we send emails, chat and make purchases from the other side of the world.

Seeing all the overtime work he puts in, hurdles he has jumped and people’s lives he has impacted, motivated me to add to all that he has created.

– Compiled by Kareem LaTouche