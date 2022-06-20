Cabinet approves diaspora policy

The diaspora policy got final approval from the Cabinet and is ready for presentation to the Parliament, but the plan of action on how the policy will be implemented is still about a year away from completion.

This emerged from the Diaspora Conference organised under the theme ‘Reimagining A Nation For Greatness’.

To help develop the plan of action, the Government has contracted the services of a consultant. Speaking about the diaspora policy, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell, said that a successful implementation of the policy will rest heavily on the plan of action.

He said that the action plan will contain specifications on the policy’s implementation.

Positive results

The junior minister said that collaboration with the diaspora has yielded positive results in developing the policy. He said that the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council will continue to be fully engaged in the development of the plan of action. The measurement of deliverables as well as the monitoring of the process are key ingredients that will allow for the successful implementation of the policy, Campbell said.

He added that a sensitisation programme would be initiated for the stakeholders.

At the same time, the Inter-Development Bank (IDB) will assist with the development of a registration portal for the diaspora across the world.

The policy has some nine guiding principles that will direct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs as it engages the diaspora.

Sylvanius Thompson, a member of the panel that discussed the diaspora policy, expressed his disappointment that health and education are not included, and that there is no timeline for its implementation. He also expressed his regret that the diaspora was not involved in the policy review. However, he said that despite these shortcoming, the policy will allow for a more structured engagement between the diaspora and Jamaica.

Thompson expressed the hope that the diaspora policy will address several areas of shortcomings that, he said, have long frustrated members of the diaspora who are seeking to give back to Jamaica.

He specifically listed high customs charges, the long wait to clear goods and equipment being donated to institutions in Jamaica, as well as the lack of a mechanism beneficial to making diaspora participation smoother.

Garry Conille, resident coordinator of United Nations in Jamaica, said that over the last 45-years, migration across the globe has triple. He said that some 85 per cent of diaspora members give back to their countries, while about 60 per cent make at least one trip per year back to their country of origin. Campbell, pointing to the contribution of overseas Jamaicans, noted that remittances were up 20 per cent last year to just under US$4 billion, making up 17.6 per cent of Jamaica’s gross domestic product.

“This helped Jamaica to weather the storm and kept the economy on course,” he said.

Lloyd Wilks, director of the Diaspora Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave the assurance that the diaspora will be fully engaged in the reviews and amendments to the policy and action plan.