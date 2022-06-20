Clansman Gang Trial | More charges dismissed by judge

Four more counts against defendants in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial have been dismissed after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes this morning ruled that the Crown failed to make out a case against them.

As a result, two more murder charges against reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan were dismissed.

The gun charges against two defendants in connection to one of the firearms that was allegedly recovered from the gang have also been dismissed.

Sykes is still delivering his ruling on the no-case submissions made by defence attorneys.

More to come.

