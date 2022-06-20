Government to return Golding’s US$10,000 donation to assist Ukraine students

The Government is now taking steps to return funds that were donated by Opposition Leader Mark Golding in February to aid the return of the Jamaican students who were studying in Ukraine.

A press release today from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the Opposition accused “the Government of improper usage of the donation. Accordingly, the Government has decided that the funds be returned to the Leader of the Opposition at the earliest, to facilitate their use as best determined by him”.

According to the OPM, in Golding's public announcement on February 25, the Leader of the Opposition noted that the US$10,000 donation was to be used for “transportation, food and other necessities” related to the repatriation of the students.

“On the basis of the decision of the Opposition Leader to disburse the funds through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the ministry acted on the guidance of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in depositing the funds to its account as 'Appropriations-in-Aid' for the intended purpose, in keeping with the financial regulations of the Public Service of Jamaica,” the OPM said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had also donated US$15,000, which OPM said was deposited in the same account.

“It is to be further noted that the urgency of timing required that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advance funds for the students' repatriation and care. The contributions by Mr. Golding and the Prime Minister covered only a portion of the aggregate cost for the successful execution of the repatriation exercise,” the press release stated.

“In a recent letter from Mr. Golding, he now indicates that the funds ought instead to be distributed to each student towards his/her education costs. Notwithstanding his change of intention regarding the use of the funds, the communication accuses the Government of improper usage of the donation. Accordingly, the Government has decided that the funds be returned to the Leader of the Opposition at the earliest, to facilitate their use as best determined by him.”

