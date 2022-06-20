Hanover students rewarded for academic achievement

WESTERN BUREAU:

SEVEN STUDENTS from Hanover were presented with grants totalling $205,000, provided by the Board of Supervision for exceptional academic work in their external examinations over the last two years.

Keshanae Tomlinson and Dayana-Lee Martin were both awarded $27,500 for achievements in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams; Shantel McFarlane and Darien Streete $30,000 for performance in CAPE exams; Cherifa Smith, $25,000 for excellent performance in CSEC; while Chadeisha Kerr and Selena Williams were awarded $30,000 and $35,000, respectively, for excellence in their CSEC exams.

According to Deputy Mayor of Lucea Andria Dehaney-Grant, the Board of Supervision, and, by extension, the Ministry of Local Government, recognises and awards students islandwide who are attached to the ministry’s programmes, for their performance. But COVID-19 pandemic had put a halt on the annual national awards ceremony.

Noting that the standards have been set high for the students to achieve the grants, she emphasised that the seven selected students have made Hanover proud through their academic performances.

“As a parish we believe in education and we (Hanover Municipal Corporation) are here to serve the population and assist the most vulnerable so that they can achieve their goals in life,” she stated.

Inspector of Poor at the Hanover Municipal Corporation’s Poor Relief Department, Neika Edram, said that the difference in amounts received is dependent on the year for which they are being awarded.

“As it relates to the bursaries the difference in the awards amount is because of the year. Some of the students were successful in 2019 and some in 2020, so those in 2020 would have gotten a little more than those in 2019,” she said.

Edram stated that she is also very proud of the awardees and promised to see to their continued academic support.

