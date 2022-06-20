Opposition ‘happy’ Government will return donation for Ukraine students

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) said it was “happy” that the Government has agreed to return the US$10,000 donation it made to assist the Jamaican students who were trapped in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia in February, “so that we can use it to benefit these students, who badly need the help”.

In a statement this evening in response to the Government announcing that it was taking steps to return the funds, the PNP sought to explain its position on the issue.

“Before sending the donation to the bank account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State in that Ministry, Minister Leslie Campbell, had committed in writing to Party Leader Mark Golding, that the donated funds would be disbursed in accordance with Mr Golding's instructions,” the PNP said.

“However, without consulting or even advising us, the Government applied our donation to reimbursing itself for costs incurred in bringing home the students.”

The statement continued, “We strongly objected to this and we are happy that the ministry has agreed to return the donation so that we can use it to benefit these students, who badly need the help.

"The party will be using the funds to provide grants towards their educational needs.”

