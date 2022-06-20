PM Holness and wife depart for Rwanda

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness will depart the island this evening to participate in the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, and others form part of the delegation.

Under the theme 'Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', the CHOGM is being held from June 20-25, where it will decide, among other things, the next secretary general for which Senator Kamina Johnson Smith is a candidate.

The Prime Minister will be away from the country from June 20 to June 27. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Horace Chang, who is also Minister of National Security, will be in charge of the Government during Holness' absence.

