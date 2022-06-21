Bail extended for Tivoli teen in classroom brawl with teacher

Bail was today extended for the 16-year-old Tivoli Gardens High School male student who was involved in a classroom brawl with a teacher.

The case against the teen, who is charged with assault and malicious destruction of property, was called up at the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court this morning.

His attorney Vincent Wellesley told The Gleaner that the court ordered that disclosure be made by July 28.

He said the case was set for mention on September 7.

The attorney expressed the view that the 56-year-old should be charged, arguing that she played a role in the incident.

The June 6 classroom brawl, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media platforms, sparked national outrage.

The 16-year-old said he went to the classroom to buy sweets from a female student during lunch break.

Upon request to leave the classroom, which he did not initially comply with, he alleged that the teacher threw a bag at him.

The boy said he acted in self-defence when the incident escalated.

- Asha Wilks

