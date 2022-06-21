Chastanet welcomes appointment of anti-corruption prosecutor in St Lucia

St Lucia's main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), has welcomed a decision by the government to enact legislation allowing for the appointment of a special prosecutor to deal with acts of corruption within the government.

In a statement on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Alan Chastanet said that the UWP will be submitting matters 'that have long been crying out for investigation'.

Weeks after assuming office after the July 26, 2021, general elections, the Philip Pierre-led St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government announced that a special prosecutor would investigate corruption allegations under the Chastanet administration.

“I wish that the Prime Minister had been as eager to deliver on his other promises, including the provision of relief for the thousands of needy Saint Lucians, especially those he deemed 'the poorest of the poor,'" Chastanet declared.

“These hard-pressed citizens are the worst victims of the continuous increases in the cost of living,” the former prime minister said.

“As has become this government's trademark, personal vendettas must be taken care of before anything else, however urgent. So much for its pledge always to put the people first!” In addition, Chastanet pointed to 'several irregular and possibly unconstitutional points' in the new Special Prosecutor legislation.

He however said he welcomed the appointment and reminded citizens that one of the first amendments by the former UWP Government, was the amendment to the Crown Proceedings Act soon after taking office.

According to the former Prime Minister, the amendment basically removed the ten-year investigation limitation that previously existed.

” Ironically, the current Prime Minister and his team did not support the amendments,” Chastanet noted.

- CMC

